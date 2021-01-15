N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Invests $2.81 Million in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 719.3% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,135,000 after purchasing an additional 165,516 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 46,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after buying an additional 21,930 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,729,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.18. 684,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,832. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.90. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.70 and a twelve month high of $132.91.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

