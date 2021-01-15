N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Has $372,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Tatro Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 19,060 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 131,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,517,492,000 after buying an additional 1,947,011 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 4,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $173.28. The company had a trading volume of 13,434,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,664,980. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.63 and a 200-day moving average of $176.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $136.12 and a twelve month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

