N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,573,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,503,588,000 after buying an additional 2,758,591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Prologis by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,054,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,694,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,834 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,890,000. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Prologis by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,577,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,084,000 after acquiring an additional 718,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Prologis by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,950,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,451,000 after purchasing an additional 554,539 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,929,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $70.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $112.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.24.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.32 million. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 70.09%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

