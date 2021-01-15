N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 8,420 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $76.77. The stock had a trading volume of 343,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,206. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.59. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $36.37 and a 1-year high of $77.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.