MySale Group plc (MYSL.L) (LON:MYSL) Shares Gap Up to $8.53

MySale Group plc (MYSL.L) (LON:MYSL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.53, but opened at $8.99. MySale Group plc (MYSL.L) shares last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 467 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.87.

About MySale Group plc (MYSL.L) (LON:MYSL)

MySale Group plc operates as an online retailer with online flash sales and retail websites in Australia, New Zealand, and South-East Asia. The company, through its online shopping outlets, offer consumer products, such as ladies, men's, and children's fashion clothing, as well as accessories, beauty products, and homeware items.

