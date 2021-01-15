MyBit 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $11.00 (MYB)

MyBit (CURRENCY:MYB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. MyBit has a market cap of $150,793.82 and $11.00 worth of MyBit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyBit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MyBit has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MyBit alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00052301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005506 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.89 or 0.00413191 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00038767 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,394.08 or 0.03975503 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00013854 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MyBit Coin Profile

MyBit (MYB) is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. MyBit’s total supply is 179,996,750 coins and its circulating supply is 157,187,027 coins. The official website for MyBit is mybit.io . The Reddit community for MyBit is /r/MyBitToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyBit’s official Twitter account is @MyBit_DApp

According to CryptoCompare, “MyBit is an Ethereum-based company that provides critical infrastructure for the next generation of wealth management applications. It is comprised of the MyBit Network, MyBit Whitelabel Software Development Kit (MyBit SDK), and Decentralised Development Fund (DDF). These resources enable the rapid building, testing, and deployment of wealth management applications on the Ethereum Blockchain. MyBit makes it simple for anyone to design, test, develop, and maintain decentralised wealth management applications on Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling MyBit

MyBit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyBit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyBit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyBit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MyBit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyBit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.