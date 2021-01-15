My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “My Size, Inc. is involved in the development of applications for apparel businesses. It offers MySize ID, an application which enables consumers to create a secure, online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit. My Size, Inc. is based in Airport City, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of My Size in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ MYSZ traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $1.36. 314,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,356. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15. My Size has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50.

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). My Size had a negative return on equity of 206.80% and a negative net margin of 3,326.90%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. Research analysts expect that My Size will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

My Size

My Size, Inc develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSizeID, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape standard development kit that provides users with the ability to instantly measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device.

