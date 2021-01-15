My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Trading 6.6% Higher

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ)’s stock price shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.56 and last traded at $1.45. 1,435,095 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 949,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MYSZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised My Size from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright started coverage on My Size in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.15.

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. My Size had a negative return on equity of 206.80% and a negative net margin of 3,326.90%. On average, analysts predict that My Size, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

My Size Company Profile

My Size, Inc develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSizeID, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape standard development kit that provides users with the ability to instantly measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device.

