MVL (MVL) Market Cap Reaches $29.02 Million

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. MVL has a total market capitalization of $29.02 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MVL has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MVL coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00045996 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005529 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.54 or 0.00376750 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00037622 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,612.94 or 0.04118773 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00013471 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00012805 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,681,901,457 coins. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

MVL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

