Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 179114 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.48.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.25 price target on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.66.

Get Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.63.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$290.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$288.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mullen Group Ltd. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.25%.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.