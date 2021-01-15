MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) Shares Up 5.6%

MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.10. 179,115 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 167,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.38.

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.13 million. MTBC had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MTBC, Inc will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MTBC news, Director Anne Busquet sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $334,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,699.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bill Korn sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $76,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,382.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 81,771 shares of company stock worth $801,032 over the last ninety days. 46.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTBC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of MTBC by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in MTBC by 469.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of MTBC in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MTBC by 19.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MTBC in the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTBC Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTBC)

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

