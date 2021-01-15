mStable USD (MUSD) Price Hits $1.01 on Major Exchanges

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One mStable USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002681 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $34.64 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,472.56 or 0.99855368 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00020599 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00011720 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000175 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00037891 BTC.

About mStable USD

MUSD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 34,436,217 tokens. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

Buying and Selling mStable USD

mStable USD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

