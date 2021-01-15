Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Purchases 90 Shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in AON were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 9.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in AON by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AON by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in AON by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $186.55 per share, with a total value of $1,865,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $987,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.00.

Shares of AON opened at $206.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.00. The company has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.83. Aon Plc has a twelve month low of $143.93 and a twelve month high of $238.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aon Plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. AON’s payout ratio is 20.07%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

