Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Purchases 242 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 997.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.70.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $109.97 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $115.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.06.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $842,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 64,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.94, for a total transaction of $7,227,965.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,371,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,474 shares of company stock valued at $9,464,890 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

