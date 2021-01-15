Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Makes New $695,000 Investment in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Exponent by 5.2% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,888,000 after purchasing an additional 93,200 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 935,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,406,000 after buying an additional 18,630 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 820,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,108,000 after buying an additional 20,734 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,831,000 after buying an additional 373,892 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 632,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,544,000 after buying an additional 100,853 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

In other Exponent news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $299,984.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,564.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 121,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.69, for a total value of $10,177,206.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,648,534.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 183,746 shares of company stock valued at $15,233,621. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $94.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 63.15 and a beta of 0.32. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.03 and a 52-week high of $95.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.48.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $98.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.73 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.67%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

