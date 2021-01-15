Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Makes New $471,000 Investment in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $111,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $127,000.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.51 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.22 and a one year high of $112.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.52 and its 200-day moving average is $110.62.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

