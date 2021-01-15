Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Makes New $432,000 Investment in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,017 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,068 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,767 shares of the software’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 9.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,493 shares of the software’s stock valued at $10,594,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,289,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 4.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,492 shares of the software’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $3,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 54,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $3,075,046.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,488 shares of company stock worth $11,792,551 in the last 90 days. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALTR opened at $61.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.04 and a fifty-two week high of $63.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -308.65 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.22 and its 200 day moving average is $46.29.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $106.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.96 million. As a group, analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altair Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

