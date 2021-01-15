Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Makes New $318,000 Investment in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DSI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter worth about $713,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 311.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $72.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.75. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $73.08.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.