Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Invests $634,000 in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Medpace during the first quarter valued at $99,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Medpace by 6,709.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Medpace by 67.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Medpace during the second quarter valued at $1,052,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Medpace during the second quarter valued at $85,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MEDP opened at $142.07 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.72 and a 1-year high of $150.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.78 and a 200 day moving average of $121.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $230.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $192,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,930,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $1,832,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,771,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,164,945.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 532,750 shares of company stock valued at $74,888,848 in the last quarter. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

