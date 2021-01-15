Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Invests $594,000 in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock opened at $96.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.22. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $105.13.

