Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Invests $508,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 200.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after purchasing an additional 119,691 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,924,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,472,000 after buying an additional 1,833,660 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $566,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 91,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 40,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 35.8% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 78,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 20,740 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:JPST opened at $50.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.80.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.