Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 3,996 Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENV. Advent International Corp MA grew its position in Envestnet by 81.0% in the third quarter. Advent International Corp MA now owns 1,513,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,793,000 after acquiring an additional 677,399 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Envestnet by 33.5% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,115,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,100,000 after buying an additional 280,021 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Envestnet in the third quarter valued at $7,876,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Envestnet by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,917,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,639,000 after buying an additional 91,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Envestnet by 212.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 94,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after buying an additional 64,579 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $84.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -651.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.53 and a 12 month high of $92.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.29.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.65 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. Envestnet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Envestnet news, President Stuart Depina sold 19,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.68, for a total value of $1,579,854.56. Following the transaction, the president now owns 59,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,264.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anil Arora sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $204,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,643 shares of company stock worth $7,843,217 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Envestnet in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Envestnet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

