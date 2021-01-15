Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,052 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,778 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, CFO Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 1,200 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.68, for a total transaction of $81,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,249.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bruce Atwell sold 2,284 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $159,126.28. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,751. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $72.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.77. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.33 and a 1-year high of $73.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.53.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of $51.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.65 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NCBS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens started coverage on Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

