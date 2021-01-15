Morgan Stanley Sells 6,417 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,417 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Primerica by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 319,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,153,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 263,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after purchasing an additional 74,252 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 636.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 132,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $266,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,982.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $403,140.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,203,484.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

PRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Primerica from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

NYSE:PRI opened at $136.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.32. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.20 and a 1 year high of $141.15.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $568.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.84 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

