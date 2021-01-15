Morgan Stanley Sells 504,663 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504,663 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.05% of Progyny worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Progyny during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Progyny by 1,191.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Progyny during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $44.95 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.59 and a 1-year high of $45.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.89. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.09.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Progyny had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $98.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

PGNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.

In other Progyny news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,172,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 37,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $1,119,125.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 834,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,924,282.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,666,505 shares of company stock worth $55,901,234. Company insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

