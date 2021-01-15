Morgan Stanley Sells 495 Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.35% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 9,311 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $39.64 on Friday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $45.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.08. The company has a market cap of $539.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 28.41%. The business had revenue of $26.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

