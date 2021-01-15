Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,645.47.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,127.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,186.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,163.21. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 91.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 34.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,451 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,240,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 2,283 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,490 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financialcorp IN grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.