Morgan Stanley Lowers WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports.

WETF has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised WisdomTree Investments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.13.

NASDAQ:WETF opened at $5.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.06. The company has a market cap of $819.79 million, a P/E ratio of -50.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. WisdomTree Investments has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $5.82.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.28 million. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. WisdomTree Investments’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, Director Frank Salerno sold 5,568 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $25,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Investments by 48.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 1.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 904,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 250.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 17.4% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 67,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 11.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 100,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

