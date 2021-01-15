Morgan Stanley Lowers Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Price Target to $228.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $228.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WLTW has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Willis Towers Watson Public from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $246.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $213.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $205.50 on Tuesday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $220.97. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 426.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

