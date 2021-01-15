Morgan Stanley Lowers Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $76.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CHWY. Zacks Investment Research cut Chewy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chewy from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Chewy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.94.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $113.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.57. The company has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.13 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $115.27.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James A. Star sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,551,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total value of $1,376,803.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 73,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,221.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 534,114 shares of company stock worth $47,304,865. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 509.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,336,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,680 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 489.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,490 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,083,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,663 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 675.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 613,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,648,000 after acquiring an additional 534,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in Chewy by 331.8% in the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 459,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,211,000 after acquiring an additional 353,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

