Morgan Stanley Increases Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target to $70.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VOYA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

NYSE VOYA traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.51. 5,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.40. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.49 and a 200-day moving average of $52.14.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $1,625,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,610 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 84,180 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $4,629,900.00. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter worth $72,000.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

