Morgan Stanley Increases Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Price Target to $20.00

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GPK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.88.

NYSE GPK traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,927. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $18.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPK. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 78,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,245,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,417,000 after buying an additional 19,008 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 80.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 132,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 58,850 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 184,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 71,363 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

