Morgan Stanley Increases BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Price Target to $21.00

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $15.50 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BSIG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BrightSphere Investment Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.43.

Shares of BSIG stock opened at $21.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.29. BrightSphere Investment Group has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $21.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.86.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 80.30% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,062,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,312 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,537,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,539,000 after buying an additional 161,457 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,966,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,171,000 after buying an additional 178,307 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 84.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,729,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,317,000 after buying an additional 792,917 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 34.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,154,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,383,000 after buying an additional 296,644 shares during the period. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

