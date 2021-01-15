Morgan Stanley Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,533 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Envista by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 38,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Envista by 39.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 15,449 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Envista during the second quarter worth $288,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Envista by 138.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Envista by 39.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,388,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,356 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE NVST opened at $35.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.69 and a beta of 2.00. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.39. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $640.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.18 million. Research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVST. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Envista from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Envista from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Envista in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Envista has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

