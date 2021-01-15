Morgan Stanley Has $1.31 Million Stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of ScanSource worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in ScanSource by 353.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in ScanSource by 296.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in ScanSource by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ScanSource by 211.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ScanSource alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on SCSC. TheStreet raised shares of ScanSource from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ScanSource from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of SCSC opened at $27.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $698.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.67. ScanSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.60.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $757.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.00 million. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 4,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $108,982.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,872.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Whitchurch sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $215,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at $451,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,082 shares of company stock worth $393,644. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.