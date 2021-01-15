Morgan Stanley Boosts Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Price Target to $172.00

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Assurant stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.24. 10,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,364. Assurant has a 1 year low of $76.27 and a 1 year high of $142.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.93.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Assurant will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

Assurant announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director J Braxton Carter II bought 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.80 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,683,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,222,000 after buying an additional 138,915 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,280,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,246,000 after buying an additional 104,451 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,035,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,591,000 after buying an additional 17,912 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 734,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,096,000 after buying an additional 161,684 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 483,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,649,000 after buying an additional 16,396 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

