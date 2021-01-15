Monument Capital Management Takes $793,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in AbbVie by 118.4% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $32,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in AbbVie by 70.8% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Shares of ABBV traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.10. The stock had a trading volume of 215,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,937,005. The company has a market cap of $194.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

