Monument Capital Management Sells 4,420 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Monument Capital Management cut its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,417 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 78,871 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in eBay by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 69,724 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,828 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 26,865 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total transaction of $45,746.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,801 shares in the company, valued at $793,777.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $266,749.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,454.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,052 shares of company stock worth $654,339. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.06. The stock had a trading volume of 299,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,367,713. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.01.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Bank of America increased their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.68.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

