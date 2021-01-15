Monument Capital Management Sells 1,885 Shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Monument Capital Management cut its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the period. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF accounts for 1.6% of Monument Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Monument Capital Management owned 1.83% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PIE. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 63.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter.

PIE traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.84. 2,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,072. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.16. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $24.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

