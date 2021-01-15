Monument Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,948 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,519 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in Walmart by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 37,538 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,411,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.82.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total transaction of $39,106,600.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,390,000 shares of company stock worth $1,376,288,395. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WMT traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.17. The stock had a trading volume of 276,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,939,165. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.76. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $410.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

