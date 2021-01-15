Monument Capital Management Increases Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Monument Capital Management increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 21.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 25.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 92.0% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 597.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 70,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after buying an additional 60,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,681,275.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JKHY traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.64 and a 1 year high of $200.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.70 and its 200-day moving average is $166.27.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.91 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.56%.

Several analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. Gabelli started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.30.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

