Monument Capital Management Has $568,000 Holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 152.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,488 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management owned 0.09% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TCPC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

NASDAQ TCPC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,493. The company has a quick ratio of 10.65, a current ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.33. The firm has a market cap of $690.32 million, a P/E ratio of -132.44 and a beta of 1.53. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $14.76.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.86 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.53%.

In other news, Director Andrea Petro acquired 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.16 per share, for a total transaction of $35,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,476.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.