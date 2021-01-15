Monument Capital Management Has $2.49 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.83. 279,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,291,329. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

