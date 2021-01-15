Monument Capital Management Has $2.15 Million Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 86.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 399,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $147,756,000 after buying an additional 185,358 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 63.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 463,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,296,000 after acquiring an additional 180,791 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 156.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 223,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,246,000 after acquiring an additional 136,787 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 38.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 392,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $166,362,000 after acquiring an additional 108,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 21.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $249,916,000 after acquiring an additional 103,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Stephens lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.93.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $374.38. 18,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,268. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $388.42 and its 200 day moving average is $394.27. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $270.08 and a 52-week high of $435.58.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

