Monument Capital Management Buys 717 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Monument Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for approximately 1.3% of Monument Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in Paychex by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $6,843,000.00. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 10,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $892,081.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,215.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,434 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,339 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

PAYX stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.60. The company had a trading volume of 36,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,425. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $99.95. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.25 and a 200 day moving average of $82.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

