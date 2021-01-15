Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Increased to $99.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $89.00 to $99.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MNST. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.61.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.67. The company had a trading volume of 53,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,369. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $95.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.09.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 42.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

