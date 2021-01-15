MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Upgraded at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $9.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Barclays reissued a sell rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of MGI opened at $7.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.52. MoneyGram International has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The firm has a market cap of $509.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.95.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $323.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MoneyGram International by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,775,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 480,371 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in MoneyGram International by 625.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 108,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in MoneyGram International by 299.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 169,055 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the second quarter worth $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

