Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products. Its products include containerboards, sack kraft papers, speciality kraft papers, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, office and printing papers and graphic printing papers as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates and high-barrier films. The company operates primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America and South Africa. Mondi plc is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom. “

MONDY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of MONDY opened at $51.94 on Friday. Mondi has a 1-year low of $26.46 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.90.

About Mondi

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

