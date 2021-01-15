Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in December

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MONRY traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.00. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.81 and its 200-day moving average is $44.85. Moncler has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $60.00.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name in Italy, other European countries, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides various collections under the Moncler brand name.

