Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a preclinical and clinical-stage pharmaceutical company which focused on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. The company’s lead product candidate is Annamycin, a Phase II clinical stage anthracycline for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is based in Houston, TX. “

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.11. Moleculin Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $0.87.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBRX. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 13,640 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs. The company's flagship immune/transcription modulator is WP1066, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of brain tumors, as well as to treat pancreatic cancer, AML, and glioblastoma.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moleculin Biotech (MBRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.